FSC reserves verdict in case regarding rights of transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Federal Shariat Court on Thursday reserved its decision on the petitions regarding the rights of transgenders.

A two-member FSC bench comprised of Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M. Sheikh reserved the decision after the completion of arguments by all parties.

The FSC reserved the decision after consecutive hearings.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Mian Faisal Irfan presented the written position of the federal government while the Ministry of Religious Affairs submitted the Hajj policy for transgenders to the court.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), journalist Oriya Maqbool Jan and others had filed petitions against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2O18.