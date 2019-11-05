UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FSCR Officials Challan Substandard Seed Dealers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

FSCR officials challan substandard seed dealers

KHANEWAL, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSCR) department Tuesday inspected different seed markets in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Khanewal, and challaned those found selling substandard seeds.

Deputy Director FSCR Shahid Mumtaz said that farmers should only sow seeds certified by the FSCR and not to compromise on quality of seeds.

He said that crops were already witnessing climate change phenomenon and sowing of substandard and unregistered seeds would only cause losses to farmers.

The officials also gave awareness to farmers during their markets' inspection and checked stores of seed companies.

Seed Inspector Muhammad Azam and Seed Certification Officer Abdur Rauf also accompanied the deputy director.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Khanewal Lodhran Market

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

16 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

28 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

31 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

31 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

43 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.