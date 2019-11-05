FSCR officials challan substandard seed dealers

(@imziishan)

KHANEWAL, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::A team of Federal Seed Certification and Registration (FSCR) department Tuesday inspected different seed markets in Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Khanewal, and challaned those found selling substandard seeds.

Deputy Director FSCR Shahid Mumtaz said that farmers should only sow seeds certified by the FSCR and not to compromise on quality of seeds.

He said that crops were already witnessing climate change phenomenon and sowing of substandard and unregistered seeds would only cause losses to farmers.

The officials also gave awareness to farmers during their markets' inspection and checked stores of seed companies.

Seed Inspector Muhammad Azam and Seed Certification Officer Abdur Rauf also accompanied the deputy director.