UrduPoint.com

FSHFA Authority KP Discards 4000lit Substandard Beverages

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FSHFA authority KP discards 4000lit substandard beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday sealed a beverages production factory situated at Phandu Road and discarded 4000 liters of counterfeit beverages.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Director General FSHFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which the unit was sealed for producing substandard juices with perilous chemicals.

The cleanliness of the factory was also unhygienic, said a news release issued here.

Similarly, the teams of authority inspected different bakeries, general stores on Link Road in district Bannu and issued improvement notices to these units.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Director General FSHFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan expressed satisfaction over the actions and directed concerned quarters to continue these activities on a daily basis.

He said provision of delivery of quality food items to people would be ensured at any cost.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

8 minutes ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

33 minutes ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

50 minutes ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

1 hour ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

3 hours ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>