FSHFA authority KP discards 4000lit substandard beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday sealed a beverages production factory situated at Phandu Road and discarded 4000 liters of counterfeit beverages.

The operation was carried out on the directives of Director General FSHFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan, during which the unit was sealed for producing substandard juices with perilous chemicals.

The cleanliness of the factory was also unhygienic, said a news release issued here.

Similarly, the teams of authority inspected different bakeries, general stores on Link Road in district Bannu and issued improvement notices to these units.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Director General FSHFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan expressed satisfaction over the actions and directed concerned quarters to continue these activities on a daily basis.

He said provision of delivery of quality food items to people would be ensured at any cost.