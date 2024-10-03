FS&HFA Conducts Operation Against Substandard Food Items In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination. The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
