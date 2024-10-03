Open Menu

FS&HFA Conducts Operation Against Substandard Food Items In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM

FS&HFA conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Thursday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DIKhan aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city.

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities of the city.

The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination. The inspection team seized counterfeit and substandard food items including biscuits, cakes, drinks and milk from grocery stores, bakeries and milk shops during the operation.

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile From

Recent Stories

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

4 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

4 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

6 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

6 minutes ago
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

6 minutes ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

32 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

3 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, famil ..

LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

3 minutes ago
 KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights ..

KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan