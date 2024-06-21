FS&HFA Continues Operation Against Substandard Food Items
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DI Khan, aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city.
According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in Topanwala Bazaar and new Bannu Chungi.
The authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot, besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
According to details Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items, including biscuits, cakes, drinks, and milk, were seized from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.
Recent Stories
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy killed, 7 injured in clash5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree on frequency of parliamentary exchanges5 minutes ago
-
Rape accused arrested15 minutes ago
-
Excess fares returned to commuters as admin penalize commercial transport vehicles15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public problems15 minutes ago
-
FDA removes illegal structure25 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits APP head office, gets briefing on news operations25 minutes ago
-
Transport owners fined for overcharging25 minutes ago
-
Rainwater removed from city area25 minutes ago
-
PA passes resolution to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on 71st birthday25 minutes ago
-
455 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive to attend Ranjit Singh's anniversary35 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 14,938 electricity thieves this year45 minutes ago