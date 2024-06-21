Open Menu

FS&HFA Continues Operation Against Substandard Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) on Friday conducted operations and checked the quality of food items at various shops in DI Khan, aiming to ensure the provision of quality food items across the city. 

According to the details, on the direction of Deputy Director Halal Food Authority Dera Muhammad Asif, different teams of KP FS&HFA conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in Topanwala Bazaar and new Bannu Chungi. 

The authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at the mobile laboratory on the spot, besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.

 

According to details Additionally, counterfeit and substandard food items, including biscuits, cakes, drinks, and milk, were seized from grocery stores and milk shops during the operation. 

The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the act.

The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.

The official stated that the initiative underscores the KP Food Authority’s commitment to safeguarding public health and upholding food safety standards.

