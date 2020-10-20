FS&HFA discards thousands of rotten eggs, seals cold storage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) Mardan division Monday sealed a cold storage and discarded thousands of rotten eggs that were being supplied to different bakeries.

Acting on complaints received from Prime Minister Citizen Portal, FS&HFA Director General Sohail Khan directed the team of Mardan division to take immediate action against adulteration mafia and those involved in providing substandard daily use commodities.

The team of authority recovered substandard meat from a cold storage and also fined a flour mill after for violating healthcare principles in the mill.

Meanwhile FS&HFA DIKhan chapter with KP Livestock department jointly conducted checking of milk brought from Punjab. The team discarded 8000 adulterated liters of milk.

In a statement, the DG said that crackdown against adulteration mafia would continue on the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said awareness sessions on adulteration were being held in different education institutes of the province.