FS&HFA Establishes Seven Mobile Food Testing Laboratories, Extends To 22 Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Director Operations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA), Altaf Hussain Wednesday said the Authority has established seven mobile food testing laboratories for the divisional headquarters, while the domain of the Authority has been extended to 22 districts.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Hattar Industries Association in Haripur. He said the food businesses now understand the importance of personnel, premises and food hygiene, and up to a great extent ensure compliance with SOPs of the Authority.

Altaf Hussain said in addition to the regular inspections of the food outlets the food safety teams equally stresses on the awareness and trainings of the food handlers.

Director Operations KP FS&HFA, said the provision of safe and healthy food to the people is our social, moral and religious responsibility.

Healthy food to the people can reduce the chances of food borne diseases and ultimately reduces the burden on the health sector.

He said that the business community has an important role to play in this regard.

He added the Food Safety Authority provides regular training and awareness session to food handlers attached with various food businesses for quality improvement.

He said the Food Safety Authority, and businesses related to food can collectively work to further promote a safe and quality food culture in the province.

The association appreciated the inputs of the Food Safety Authority Haripur team, which they provides during their regular inspections of the facilities.

Director Operations, Altaf Hussain also visited the office of Food Safety Authority Haripur. Where Deputy Director Operations Hazara Division Arshad Abbasi welcomed and briefed him on the performance the team.

