UrduPoint.com

FS&HFA Launches Operation In Kohat, DI Against Adulteration Mafia

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

FS&HFA launches operation in Kohat, DI against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The inspection teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, an official of the Food Department KP said here.

The Food safety inspection teams of Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan are active against adulteration mafia in various markets with two production units have been sealed and fined for poor sanitation and production of substandard food items in Dera Ismail Khan, the official informed.

He disclosed that the Food Safety team of Kohat inspected bakeries, production units and ice cream factories with four bakery shops and an ice cream factory have been sealed for poor sanitation and use of non-food grade items.

Large quantities of non-standard food items were destroyed, and a fine was also imposed, the official of the Food Authority told media men. He said that on the instruction of the Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the inspection teams have speeded up operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan in order to ensure good food to the common people.

He said the Director General Food Authority also appealed to the Citizens that they should also bring into the notice of the food officials about such businesses involved in sales of substandard items. The DG Shah Rukh Ali Khan, he said, directed the Food safety inspection teams to take timely action against those who violate the law.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Fine Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Sunday Market Media

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

7 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.