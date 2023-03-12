FS&HFA launches operation in Kohat, DI against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The inspection teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, an official of the Food Department KP said here.

The Food safety inspection teams of Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan are active against adulteration mafia in various markets with two production units have been sealed and fined for poor sanitation and production of substandard food items in Dera Ismail Khan, the official informed.

He disclosed that the Food Safety team of Kohat inspected bakeries, production units and ice cream factories with four bakery shops and an ice cream factory have been sealed for poor sanitation and use of non-food grade items.

Large quantities of non-standard food items were destroyed, and a fine was also imposed, the official of the Food Authority told media men. He said that on the instruction of the Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the inspection teams have speeded up operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan in order to ensure good food to the common people.

He said the Director General Food Authority also appealed to the Citizens that they should also bring into the notice of the food officials about such businesses involved in sales of substandard items. The DG Shah Rukh Ali Khan, he said, directed the Food safety inspection teams to take timely action against those who violate the law.