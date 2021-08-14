FS&HFA organizes 'Azadi Food Festival' to celebrate Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organized a one-day 'Azadi Food Festival' at University Town Club (Ladies Club) in Peshawar to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

The event featured various activities for general public including cooking competition, food stalls, nutrition clinics, food fortification, and children entertainment among other.

Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan inaugurated the event by cutting the cake of Independence Day.

Addressing to the inaugural function, the provincial minister said the aim of the event was to create awareness among general masses related to safe food and hygienic practices. He said various initiatives have been initiated by Food Safety Authority to introduce further reforms for promotion of food, premises and personal hygiene.

Atif Khan said budget has been approved for the establishment of mobile laboratories at divisional level, and will be operational within three months. He said with mobile labs, food samples would be tested on spot at the time of inspection.

He maintained that they were working to digitize the whole system of food safety authority, which will further promote transparency in the system.

He said the habitual violators will be punished severely, including imprisonments and heavy fines.

The event was also attended by Secretary Food Khushal Khan and Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan among others.

DG Food Safety Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan said the event was organized to promote safe and quality food among masses. He said a number of general public participated in cooking competition, the winner of the competition were awarded cash prizes.

He said a number of food stalls were also set up for the citizens by various restaurants, in which the citizens took keen interest and appreciated it. He said that useful tips were also given to the citizens at the nutrition clinic at the event. The DG Food Safety Authority said that such events would be continued.