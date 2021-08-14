UrduPoint.com

FS&HFA Organizes 'Azadi Food Festival' To Celebrate Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:06 PM

FS&HFA organizes 'Azadi Food Festival' to celebrate Independence Day

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organized a one-day 'Azadi Food Festival' at University Town Club (Ladies Club) in Peshawar to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organized a one-day 'Azadi Food Festival' at University Town Club (Ladies Club) in Peshawar to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday.

The event featured various activities for general public including cooking competition, food stalls, nutrition clinics, food fortification, and children entertainment among other.

Minister for Food, Science and Information Technology Atif Khan inaugurated the event by cutting the cake of Independence Day.

Addressing to the inaugural function, the provincial minister said the aim of the event was to create awareness among general masses related to safe food and hygienic practices. He said various initiatives have been initiated by Food Safety Authority to introduce further reforms for promotion of food, premises and personal hygiene.

Atif Khan said budget has been approved for the establishment of mobile laboratories at divisional level, and will be operational within three months. He said with mobile labs, food samples would be tested on spot at the time of inspection.

He maintained that they were working to digitize the whole system of food safety authority, which will further promote transparency in the system.

He said the habitual violators will be punished severely, including imprisonments and heavy fines.

The event was also attended by Secretary Food Khushal Khan and Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan among others.

DG Food Safety Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan said the event was organized to promote safe and quality food among masses. He said a number of general public participated in cooking competition, the winner of the competition were awarded cash prizes.

He said a number of food stalls were also set up for the citizens by various restaurants, in which the citizens took keen interest and appreciated it. He said that useful tips were also given to the citizens at the nutrition clinic at the event. The DG Food Safety Authority said that such events would be continued.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mobile Budget Independence Event

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi calls for pursuing Quaid-e-A ..

Administrator Karachi calls for pursuing Quaid-e-Azam's agenda of development of ..

3 minutes ago
 DC hoists national flag at Quaid's Residency in Zi ..

DC hoists national flag at Quaid's Residency in Ziarat

4 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in KP with national ze ..

Independence Day celebrated in KP with national zeal

4 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with zeal: ..

Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day with zeal: Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 CJs of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court hoist nation ..

CJs of AJK Supreme Court, /High Court hoist national flag on 75th independence D ..

8 minutes ago
 Coal Mine Accident in Northwest China Kills 1, Lea ..

Coal Mine Accident in Northwest China Kills 1, Leaves 19 Trapped Underground - A ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.