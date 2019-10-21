FSHFA seals three bakeries, notices 35 food points

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Hazara region Monday sealed three bakeries at Shimla Hills and Kutchery Road for selling substandard food items.

The team of FSHFA led by Assistant Director Nauman Adeel inspected different bakeries and food points at Shimla Hills and Kutchery road wherein three production units of bakeries including Shimla Bakery, Sulman Bakery and Jaddah bakery found unhygienic and sealed them.

The authority team also served notices to 35 food points for improvement of hygiene and collected a sample of Desi Ghee from Karachi Tea store and sent to laboratory for analysis.

In Qalandar Abad food authority team also inspected canteens of schools and held a seminar for creating awareness among children about hygiene and cleanliness which was attended by large number of students.