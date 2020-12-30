UrduPoint.com
FSHFA Takes Notice Against Food Points, Selling Unhygienic Food

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

FSHFA takes notice against food points, selling unhygienic food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) inspected various food-related businesses on Warsak Road here on Wednesday in which 200 liters unhygienic vinegar was recovered from various restaurants and fish points.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan.

According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations a bakery was sealed during the operation due to poor hygiene, while notices were issued to several others for improvement. More than 100kg of expired items were also recovered from the shops.

Dr Azmatullah Wazir said that this crackdown against the mafia continued in other districts of the province as well. Stale edible oil was recovered from a fish point in Mardan, which was destroyed on the spot.

In Chitral District, Food Safety Authority teams recovered and destroyed more than 60 kg of expired items from various shops.

Dr Azmat Wazir said that a large quantity of china salt was destroyed during the operation in Parachinar.

DG Food Safety Authority Sohail Khan directed all field teams to intensify operations to ensure quality of food items and said that there was no place for mafia in the province against those who play with human health.

