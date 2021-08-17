UrduPoint.com

FS&HFA To Establish Food Training Schools

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

FS&HFA to establish food training schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) is going to establish training schools in various districts of the province to train food handlers attached to various food industries, businesses in safe food practices.

Initially, three training schools will be set up in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbotabad, for which procurement process has been initiated. The KP FS&HFA will also recruit professional trainers for the schools.

These views were expressed by Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan while presiding over the monthly review meeting here on Tuesday.

DG Food Safety Authority said the Food Safety Authority is working to further strengthen the technical capacity of the field teams, and introduce automation in the system.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the establishment of training schools would enable food handlers of various businesses and Industries to work in accordance with the SOPs set by the KP FS&HFA, and adopt basic hygiene principles, which would ensure access of quality food to the citizens.

The DG Food Safety Authority said that the authority is also working on the establishment of seven mobile laboratories to facilitate field teams in testing and ensure quality and safe food supply to the public. The laboratories would be made operational by January.

He said the authority is working hard to ensure transparency in the operations of Food Safety Authority.

He directed the field teams to intensify operations against food adulteration in the province, and rely more on rapid tests of food items.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Mardan January

Recent Stories

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

10 minutes ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

41 minutes ago
 Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

1 minute ago
 DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions i ..

DC reviews arrangements for mourning processions in city

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.