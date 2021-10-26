FS&HFA to install educational material in public places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has decided to install Information, education and Communication (IEC) material in schools, various hotels, restaurants, dairy shops and other food related businesses including public places in order to create awareness among people regarding hygiene and quality food.

Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan while talking to APP on Tuesday said the main aim of the IEC was to distribution material among the target places to sensitize general public and food handlers related to provision of hygiene food practices.

DG Food Safety Authority said initially a total of 400 wall hangings, 400 standees, 200 panaflex boards and thousands of brochures would be distributed among the target community in Peshawar.

He said the educational material would help the Authority to further spread awareness related to the SOPs of the Authority among food businesses; so that they could serve customer with safe and healthy food.

Director General KP FS&HFA said the Authority would initially distribute the IEC material in district Peshawar; which will be later on extended to the rest of the province.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said keeping in view the burden of food-borne diseases on hospitals, the Authority would also approach to various hospitals in the city for educating visiting people.

He maintained that the awareness campaign in hospital would educate people that how little attention from their side towards selection of healthy food practices and following the basic hygiene principles could help them in achieving a healthy life.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said that the Authority was also in talk with Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit to provide space for IEC material in its terminals.

He said thousands of passengers travels through BRT every day," This will help the Authority to spread the word and aware people of the core functions of the KP FS&HFA.