FST CJ administers oath to Justice Dr Seyed Muhammad Anwer as 'Alim' judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai administered oath of office to Justice Dr Seyed Muhammad Anwer as a 'Alim Judge.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the Federal Shariat Court Building Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by prominent lawyers of Islamabad, officers and officials of Federal Shariat Court.