FST Reinstates Multan GPO Employee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

FST reinstates Multan GPO employee

The Federal Service Tribunal (FST) on Wednesday reinstated an employee of the Multan General Post office (GPO) while setting aside his dismissal orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal Service Tribunal (FST) on Wednesday reinstated an employee of the Multan General Post office (GPO) while setting aside his dismissal orders.

The tribunal also ordered the respondent department to pay all back benefits to the employee.

A two-member bench headed by FST Chairman Qazi Khalid Ali passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the petitioner, Muhammad Khalid Majeed.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client was employed as a clerk at the Multan General Post Office but he was dismissed from service on August 7, 2018 for submitting fake medical certificate and cheating the department whereas his departmental appeal had also been rejected.

He submitted that all charges levelled against his client were baseless and contended that Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology Multan adminstration had declared the medical certificate authentic after holding an inquiry into the matter.

He further submitting that, on account of absence from service, no major penalty could be imposed as per superior court judgements. He pleaded with the court for setting aside the dismissal orders.

However, the respondent's counsel opposed the appeal and submitted that the service record of the petitioner was blemished. The petitioner was warned in 2003 and 2004 whereas a penalty of censure was imposed on him in 2007, he added. He alleged that the petitioner submitted fake medicate certificate to avoid appearance from personal hearing in connection with a show cause notice. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the appeal.

A federal law officer also submitted that the petitioner was rightly removed from service and prayed for dismissal of appeal.

However, the bench, after hearing detailed arguments, set aside the dismissal orders and reinstated the petitioner into the service. The bench observed that the petitioner was not dealt in accordance with the law.

