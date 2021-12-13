UrduPoint.com

FT6 Fighter Aircraft Installed At Mirpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

FT6 fighter aircraft installed at Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) : A FT6 fighter aircraft used, gifted by Pakistan Air Force (PAF), was installed at the lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The fighter airliner is being displayed on WAPDA owned land, with the Coordination Of Mirpur Development Authority and Municipal Corporation, according to the local authorities.

The fighter aircraft, being installed at the city's entering point, near the "Y" junction, had featured both in 1965 and 1971 wars against India.

Locals started visiting the site in large numbers to have a look at the historic fighter plane.

