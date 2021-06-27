FTA between Pakistan, Indonesia to be great initiative: Indonesian Envoy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has expressed confidence that Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Indonesia will certainly be a great initiative and advised the businessmen and traders to enlist the products that have the potential to increase the bilateral trade.

Dr. June said this while talking to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and others during a visit to FPCCI here, said a statement on Sunday.

Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat also emphasized the need to explore possibilities that exist to cooperate and scale-up the cooperation in the IT sector.

Talking to Indonesian CG, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that he would love to see FTA materialized between the two countries sooner than later and suggested that the two countries have much in common that makes them important for each other in terms of trade and economic cooperation.

The FPCCI chief also expressed his willingness to initiate cooperation at a greater and more tangible level with Indonesian chambers.

He said that eventually business communities of the two countries would have to come closer and broaden the trade and economic relations to make them sustainable and mutually beneficial.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo also expressed his admiration for Dr. June Kuncoro for his views on increasing the bilateral trade between the two countries.

Chairman Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council of FPCCI Abid Nisar expressed gratitude to Dr. June Kuncoro for visiting FPCCI and gracing the first meeting of the Council.

Abid Nisar highlighted the core issues that should be addressed for actualization of the potential of growth in bilateral trade and also pointed out a few priority sectors.

FPCCI is looking forward to a FTA with Indonesia; which will result in better and broader business, industrial, and trade relations between the two countries - and, will also benefit the national economies of the brotherly countries, the statement said.