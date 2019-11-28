UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FTA Boosted Bilateral Trade With Pakistan: Malaysian CG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

FTA boosted bilateral trade with Pakistan: Malaysian CG

The Consul General of Malaysia, Khairul Nazran Abdur Rehman, has said that free trade agreement between Malaysia and Pakistan is bringing fruitful results as the quantum of imports and exports has been increased

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Consul General of Malaysia, Khairul Nazran Abdur Rehman, has said that free trade agreement between Malaysia and Pakistan is bringing fruitful results as the quantum of imports and exports has been increased.

In a brief chat with the businessmen during the visit of the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday, he informed that Malaysia was importing fruits particularly mangoes from Pakistan at large while the business community of both countries have also engaged in further strengthening the trade relations.

He informed that Centre of Excellence has also been engaged in providing opportunity to Pakistan students for admissions in the educational institutions of Malaysia while both countries have been agreed to promote tourism from the next year.

He said the Government of Malaysia fully supported stand of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Kashmir issue adding that Kashmir issue must be resolved accordingly.

The President HCCI Goharullah on the occasion briefed about trade and industrial activities in Hyderabad adding that with its great potential it was attractable for the business community of Malaysia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Business Visit Hyderabad Nazran Malaysia Chamber Abdur Rehman Commerce From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro for getting audit rep ..

31 seconds ago

Woman commits suicide in Mithi

35 seconds ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organizes panel dis ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan's Constitution supreme, parliament sovere ..

39 seconds ago

Red Cross Says 128 Prisoners Brought Back to Yemen ..

5 minutes ago

EU Parliament 'Deplores' US Tariffs on $7.5Bln Exp ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.