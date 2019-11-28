FTA boosted bilateral trade with Pakistan: Malaysian CG

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Consul General of Malaysia, Khairul Nazran Abdur Rehman, has said that free trade agreement between Malaysia and Pakistan is bringing fruitful results as the quantum of imports and exports has been increased

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Consul General of Malaysia , Khairul Nazran Abdur Rehman , has said that free trade agreement between Malaysia and Pakistan is bringing fruitful results as the quantum of imports and exports has been increased.

In a brief chat with the businessmen during the visit of the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday, he informed that Malaysia was importing fruits particularly mangoes from Pakistan at large while the business community of both countries have also engaged in further strengthening the trade relations.

He informed that Centre of Excellence has also been engaged in providing opportunity to Pakistan students for admissions in the educational institutions of Malaysia while both countries have been agreed to promote tourism from the next year.

He said the Government of Malaysia fully supported stand of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Kashmir issue adding that Kashmir issue must be resolved accordingly.

The President HCCI Goharullah on the occasion briefed about trade and industrial activities in Hyderabad adding that with its great potential it was attractable for the business community of Malaysia.