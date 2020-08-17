FTAC issue fortnightly cotton advisory

UrduPoint.com
Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Farmers Technical Advisory Committee (FTAC) in its eighth (8th) meeting on Monday issued a set of guidelines for cotton farmers for better crop care, applicable till Aug 31.

Chaired by director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood, the committee reviewed the cotton crop situation around the country and advised farmers that virus-hit crops should get suitable application of water and fertilizers to minimize the impact of virus.

All the weeds should be removed particularly those observed for the first time.

Farmers should begin picking cotton without any delay in case 60 per cent bolls are open. However, farmers, should keep observing weather conditions and complete picking before rain.

Water application should be avoided in case of rain expectations.

In case of plant growth sans fruit, farmers should apply some suitable growth retardant.

Farmers should also increase duration of water and fertilizers application and keep water level in the field low during such condition and this process should continue till the crop turns to fruiting.

FTAC also discussed heat impact on cotton crop which at times caused reduction in fruit and leaf shedding.

Experts also discussed expected rains and post-rain temperature increase and its impact on cotton. Before expected rains, farmers should consult experts for application of preventive measures.

Farmers were also advised to apply suitable pesticides after consulting agriculture officials in case of pest incidence reaching economic threshold level (ETL).

In case of pink boll worm attack, farmers should apply 100 ml Spinetoram, 100 liters of water and apply it per acre.

Farmers should instal 6-8 pheromone traps per acre for pink boll worm management.

Heads of different wings of CCRI Multan including Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Dr. Idrees Khan, Dr. Fayyaz Hussain, Ms Sabahat Hussain, Dr. Rabia Saeed, Sajid Mahmood, and Junaid Ahmad Daha attended the meeting.

