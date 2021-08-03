UrduPoint.com

FTC To Be Established To Provide Modern Travelling Facilities To Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:37 PM

FTC to be established to provide modern travelling facilities to citizens

The district administration has decided to establish Faisalabad Transport Company (FTC) to provide quality, comfortable and modern travelling facilities to the citizens in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to establish Faisalabad Transport Company (FTC) to provide quality, comfortable and modern travelling facilities to the citizens in the district.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that it was planned to run 100 Eco-friendly big and small AC-buses in Faisalabad and these buses would be provided by the Punjab government. He said that passenger information system would also be set up while digital screens would also be installed at the bus stop so that the passengers could have access to get information about arrival of buses through trackers.

The fare will be paid through prepaid card and all these proposals of the project would be forwarded to Punjab government for approval very soon, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that AC-bus service in Faisalabad will be a revolutionary project of its kind and appropriate steps would be taken to run these modern buses as early as possible. Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar and other officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Company RTA Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

'She never gets tired': Indonesian dad hails daugh ..

'She never gets tired': Indonesian dad hails daughter's badminton gold

26 seconds ago
 Man crushed to death

Man crushed to death

28 seconds ago
 National Assembly adjourns proceedings due to lack ..

National Assembly adjourns proceedings due to lack of quorum

33 seconds ago
 Atif Khan inaugurates plantation drive in Mardan

Atif Khan inaugurates plantation drive in Mardan

4 minutes ago
 India must end terrorism against Kashmiris for reg ..

India must end terrorism against Kashmiris for regional peace: Governor Punjab

4 minutes ago
 UN Rights Chief Urges Lebanon to Ensure Transparen ..

UN Rights Chief Urges Lebanon to Ensure Transparent Probe Into Beirut Blast - Sp ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.