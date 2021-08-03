FTC to be established to provide modern travelling facilities to citizens

The district administration has decided to establish Faisalabad Transport Company (FTC) to provide quality, comfortable and modern travelling facilities to the citizens in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has decided to establish Faisalabad Transport Company (FTC) to provide quality, comfortable and modern travelling facilities to the citizens in the district.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that it was planned to run 100 Eco-friendly big and small AC-buses in Faisalabad and these buses would be provided by the Punjab government. He said that passenger information system would also be set up while digital screens would also be installed at the bus stop so that the passengers could have access to get information about arrival of buses through trackers.

The fare will be paid through prepaid card and all these proposals of the project would be forwarded to Punjab government for approval very soon, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that AC-bus service in Faisalabad will be a revolutionary project of its kind and appropriate steps would be taken to run these modern buses as early as possible. Secretary RTA Muhammad Sarwar and other officers were present on the occasion.