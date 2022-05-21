UrduPoint.com

FTO Acting As Public Relief-oriented Institution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2022 | 08:10 PM

FTO acting as public relief-oriented institution

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that his office was providing full services to masses as a public relief-oriented institution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that his office was providing full services to masses as a public relief-oriented institution.

The FTO was speaking at the meeting of Advisory Committee (Central) of Federal Tax Ombudsman here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, former Vice President Kashif Anwar, FTO Advisors Sarfraz Warraich and Almas Ali Javinda also spoke on the occasion.

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said that 1,900 complaints have been settled out of 2,000 received to the FTO. He said that the FTO had got abolished tax deduction on the daily wagers and contract employees' income.

He said that more than 100 persons who have served irrelevant notices by the FBR had been removed from Tier 1 and directed FBR to take action against the officers who have issued such notices.

The FTO said that they are introducing a fast system for the registration of complaints and are formulating strategies for quick resolution of tax peers' problems.

He said that the authority to issue the exclusion certificate has been given to the commissioner.

Referring to the recent ban on import of luxury items, the FTO said the difficulties of importers were being reviewed. He said that the main objective of the FTO is to create facilities for the business community and for this purpose 11 offices are operational.

He said that being the coordinator to FTO, LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan is playing a crucial role.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the complaints dispensability ratio by the FTO is a benchmark and the entire judicial system should follow. He said that most of the problems faced by the business community now resolved quickly because of FTO.

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the FTO is handling the business community in a better way. He called for change in the rules and regulations, saying that it would decrease the anomalies in budget. He said that tax net expansion is need of the hour so that we can achieve the Rs. 10 trillion revenue target.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the confidence of the business community in the FTO office was increasing.

Related Topics

Resolution Import Business Budget FBR National University From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

KP Govt to include LBs representatives in anti-den ..

KP Govt to include LBs representatives in anti-dengue drive

1 minute ago
 IGP orders stern action over kite flying, one-whee ..

IGP orders stern action over kite flying, one-wheeling

1 minute ago
 Three drown in river Indus

Three drown in river Indus

1 minute ago
 Riaz Pirzada condemns Yasin Malik's conviction

Riaz Pirzada condemns Yasin Malik's conviction

1 minute ago
 Sajid Turi inaugurates NADRA offices in Alizai, Bu ..

Sajid Turi inaugurates NADRA offices in Alizai, Bugan district Kurrum

1 minute ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Dismisses Claims of Violati ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Dismisses Claims of Violation of Turkey's Airspace

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.