UrduPoint.com

FTO Assures Maximum Relief To Tax-payers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:57 PM

FTO assures maximum relief to tax-payers

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahood Jah on Tuesday resolved that he will make every effort to provide maximum relief to tax-payers especially the business community, which includes setting up FTO facilitation desks at the ports and borders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahood Jah on Tuesday resolved that he will make every effort to provide maximum relief to tax-payers especially the business community, which includes setting up FTO facilitation desks at the ports and borders.

"FTO is for relief of tax-payers. I have promised to Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure provision of easy and quick justice to tax-payers on their genuine complaints," he re-affirmed to the members of Pakistan Hosiery Manufactures and Exporters Association during an interactive session here at PHMA House.

The FTO, who was accompanied by a team of his senior officers, said the facilitation desks would be set up soon at Chamman and Torkhum borders to facilitate and encourage formal trade of the country. Such desk had already been set up at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

He said FTO secretariat was working on further simplification of the procedures to file a tax complaint and its disposal at the earliest. A tax-payer could file online complaint against the Customs, Sales Tax or Income Tax Collectors supported with required documentary proof.

Now, one could file his complaint also on his Whatsapp number.

He said that since his appointment as FTO one and a half month before, he had initiated many policy and administrative steps to make this institution more efficient for the good of the tax-payers and of the country.

He informed that the rate of disposal of the complaints was 98 and mostly the findings/rulings from FTO secretariat were in favour of the complainants.

He invited written suggestions from PHMA members to further improve the working of FTO and Federal board of Revenue to facilitate and encourage tax-payers aimed at widening the tax net needed for the progress and development of the country.

M.Jawed Bilwani, Chief, Coordinator of Council of Textile Associations and former central president of PHMA led the textile manufacturers and exporters who pointed out tax issues and raised various queries which were responded by the FTO and his team.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Progress FBR Textile From Airport

Recent Stories

Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad po ..

Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad police officials

3 minutes ago
 12 prisoners released

12 prisoners released

3 minutes ago
 Twin Blasts in Uganda Kill 3, Injure 33 - Police

Twin Blasts in Uganda Kill 3, Injure 33 - Police

3 minutes ago
 German regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 approval p ..

German regulator suspends Nord Stream 2 approval process

3 minutes ago
 Shoigu Confirms Russia Successfully Tested Anti-Sa ..

Shoigu Confirms Russia Successfully Tested Anti-Satellite System

5 minutes ago
 UK records another 39,705 new corona-virus cases

UK records another 39,705 new corona-virus cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.