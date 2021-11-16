FTO assures maximum relief to tax-payers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahood Jah on Tuesday resolved that he will make every effort to provide maximum relief to tax-payers especially the business community, which includes setting up FTO facilitation desks at the ports and borders.

"FTO is for relief of tax-payers. I have promised to Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure provision of easy and quick justice to tax-payers on their genuine complaints," he re-affirmed to the members of Pakistan Hosiery Manufactures and Exporters Association during an interactive session here at PHMA House.

The FTO, who was accompanied by a team of his senior officers, said the facilitation desks would be set up soon at Chamman and Torkhum borders to facilitate and encourage formal trade of the country. Such desk had already been set up at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

He said FTO secretariat was working on further simplification of the procedures to file a tax complaint and its disposal at the earliest. A tax-payer could file online complaint against the Customs, Sales Tax or Income Tax Collectors supported with required documentary proof.

Now, one could file his complaint also on his Whatsapp number.

He said that since his appointment as FTO one and a half month before, he had initiated many policy and administrative steps to make this institution more efficient for the good of the tax-payers and of the country.

He informed that the rate of disposal of the complaints was 98 and mostly the findings/rulings from FTO secretariat were in favour of the complainants.

He invited written suggestions from PHMA members to further improve the working of FTO and Federal board of Revenue to facilitate and encourage tax-payers aimed at widening the tax net needed for the progress and development of the country.

M.Jawed Bilwani, Chief, Coordinator of Council of Textile Associations and former central president of PHMA led the textile manufacturers and exporters who pointed out tax issues and raised various queries which were responded by the FTO and his team.