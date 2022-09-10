UrduPoint.com

FTO Briefs Businessmen About `Instant Justice At Your Doorstep' Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FTO briefs businessmen about `Instant Justice at Your Doorstep' initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah has said that due to confidence of general masses and tax payers, the performance of FTO is improving with each passing day.

He expressed these views while speaking to a delegation of businessmen led by Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Media Coordinator FTO, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

The meeting was arranged regarding awareness of business community about the FTO's initiative of `Instant Justice at Your Doorstep'.

FTO Dr. Asif Mehmood apprised businessmen that they did not wait for 60 days time period of responding to application, but take forthwith action with focus of resolving the issues in days or weeks.

Event the FTO office give response to complaints received on phone and did not delays the issue for receiving application in writing.

He told businessmen that if they have any complaints against tax administration, they should forthwith approach FTO.

He also disclosed that for the convenience of tax payers, five new FTO stations have been opened in different cities of the country.

It merits a mention here that in year 2021, FTO received 3371 complaints out of which 2867 were redressed. Whereas acceptance of FBR on decisions and recommendations of FTO is around 88 percent.

Apart from approaching FTO through postal doc or email, the tax payers can also utilize the facility of mobile App and Whatsapp, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi welcomed launching of Instant Justice at Your Doorstep initiative and expressed the hope that it will provide great relief to traders and tax payers.

He said instant resolution of issues through Instant Justice initiative will have very positive impact on trade and commercial activities in the country which gets stuck due to delays in different government departments.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Mobile Chamber Zia-ul-Haq FBR Commerce Media From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

2 hours ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

3 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.