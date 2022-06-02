FTO calls for spreading awareness in addressing public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness among the people regarding the working of its office in resolving their complaints and addressing their grievances

This was shared by Incharge Adviser Regional Tax Office Zia ud Din Wazir while speaking to a delegation called on him at his office.

The delegation was led by President Frontier Custom Agents Association KP and Honorary Member Federal Tax Advisory Committee Zia ul Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members were office bearers of Frontier Custom Agent Association, including SVP Shezada Khalid, VP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, GS Mian Waheed Bacha and others.

During the meeting, the Adviser apprised the delegation members about objectives behind establishment of FTO office and its working.

He said that FTO was responsible to resolve complaints regarding mismanagement in the working of all subordinate offices of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) so that the problems being faced by general masses and business community were addressed at the earliest.

The complainant can lodge a complaint by writing it on a simple paper, or through email or whatsapp message, he informed the delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said that FTO office was established almost 22 years ago, and since then thousands of complainants had benefited from it. FTO provided them speedy justice at no cost, he added.

The appeal to the decision of FTO could only be made to President of Pakistan, and people would be surprised to know that the percentage of appeals was only one person, he said.

Sarhadi said that out of total number of appeals made to President of Pakistan, the decision of FTO prevailed in around 95 percent of the cases.

The Adviser said that seminars should be arranged in different parts of the country to create awareness among the general public regarding the office of FTO.