UrduPoint.com

FTO Calls For Spreading Awareness In Addressing Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:55 PM

FTO calls for spreading awareness in addressing public complaints

Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness among the people regarding the working of its office in resolving their complaints and addressing their grievances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah has directed all the regional offices to spread awareness among the people regarding the working of its office in resolving their complaints and addressing their grievances.

This was shared by Incharge Adviser Regional Tax Office Zia ud Din Wazir while speaking to a delegation called on him at his office.

The delegation was led by President Frontier Custom Agents Association KP and Honorary Member Federal Tax Advisory Committee Zia ul Haq Sarhadi.

The delegation members were office bearers of Frontier Custom Agent Association, including SVP Shezada Khalid, VP Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, GS Mian Waheed Bacha and others.

During the meeting, the Adviser apprised the delegation members about objectives behind establishment of FTO office and its working.

He said that FTO was responsible to resolve complaints regarding mismanagement in the working of all subordinate offices of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) so that the problems being faced by general masses and business community were addressed at the earliest.

The complainant can lodge a complaint by writing it on a simple paper, or through email or whatsapp message, he informed the delegation members.

Speaking on the occasion, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said that FTO office was established almost 22 years ago, and since then thousands of complainants had benefited from it. FTO provided them speedy justice at no cost, he added.

The appeal to the decision of FTO could only be made to President of Pakistan, and people would be surprised to know that the percentage of appeals was only one person, he said.

Sarhadi said that out of total number of appeals made to President of Pakistan, the decision of FTO prevailed in around 95 percent of the cases.

The Adviser said that seminars should be arranged in different parts of the country to create awareness among the general public regarding the office of FTO.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Business FBR All From WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

7th CPEC Media Forum eyes fruitful results

7th CPEC Media Forum eyes fruitful results

3 minutes ago
 FJWU partnering with 7 Pak universities under U.S. ..

FJWU partnering with 7 Pak universities under U.S., Pakistan UPGP

3 minutes ago
 Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Ag ..

Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Against West

3 minutes ago
 Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

Newly-inducted AJK CS calls on AJK President

3 minutes ago
 Court awards over 4 years imprisonment in drug cas ..

Court awards over 4 years imprisonment in drug case

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on Defence briefed over Indian project ..

Senate body on Defence briefed over Indian projectile's intrusion on Mar 9

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.