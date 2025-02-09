Open Menu

FTO Committed To Protecting Taxpayers' Rights: Dr. Asif Jah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 01:40 PM

FTO committed to protecting taxpayers' rights: Dr. Asif Jah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah will visit Multan this week to engage with the business community and address concerns related to tax administration.

Coordinator to the FTO, Saif Ur Rehman, stated on Sunday that Dr. Jah would meet members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and key stakeholders to discuss taxpayer grievances and explore solutions for a more business-friendly tax system.

Dr. Jah emphasized that the FTO Secretariat always played a crucial role in ensuring fairness and transparency in tax-related matters. "Our aim is to streamline tax processes, minimize bureaucratic hurdles, and improve communication between tax authorities and businesses," he said.

He reassured the business community that protecting taxpayers' rights remains a top priority. "We are committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive while ensuring compliance with tax laws," he added.

The visit was expected to provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by taxpayers and lead to practical measures for enhancing trust between the government and the private sector.

Dr. Waqar Ch, Advisor to the FTO, will also accompany Dr. Jah during his visit.

