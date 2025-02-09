FTO Committed To Protecting Taxpayers' Rights: Dr. Asif Jah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah will visit Multan this week to engage with the business community and address concerns related to tax administration.
Coordinator to the FTO, Saif Ur Rehman, stated on Sunday that Dr. Jah would meet members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and key stakeholders to discuss taxpayer grievances and explore solutions for a more business-friendly tax system.
Dr. Jah emphasized that the FTO Secretariat always played a crucial role in ensuring fairness and transparency in tax-related matters. "Our aim is to streamline tax processes, minimize bureaucratic hurdles, and improve communication between tax authorities and businesses," he said.
He reassured the business community that protecting taxpayers' rights remains a top priority. "We are committed to fostering an environment where businesses can thrive while ensuring compliance with tax laws," he added.
The visit was expected to provide valuable insights into the challenges faced by taxpayers and lead to practical measures for enhancing trust between the government and the private sector.
Dr. Waqar Ch, Advisor to the FTO, will also accompany Dr. Jah during his visit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mass wedding ceremony under Dhee Rani program to be held tomorrow6 minutes ago
-
FTO committed to protecting taxpayers' rights: Dr. Asif Jah6 minutes ago
-
Mysterious illness claims three minors lives6 minutes ago
-
ITP launches grand operation against illegal parking16 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 3 others critically injured as coach hits rickshaw in Hub26 minutes ago
-
Youngster killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh36 minutes ago
-
134 busted in Capital crackdown, seized arms, drugs, kites56 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive progress56 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran lauds Commerce Minister for organizing 'Made in Pakistan' exhibition in Jeddah1 hour ago
-
Manpower Export – Grabbing slots in global job markets1 hour ago
-
PFC to showcase Pakistan's furniture innovation at 11th intl design & furniture exhibition in Oman1 hour ago