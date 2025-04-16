Open Menu

FTO Convenes Advisory Committee Meeting To Finalize Budget Proposals

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has convened a high-level meeting of the Advisory Committee (Central) on Thursday, April 17, at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

FTO Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman told media on Wednesday that the meeting aimed to discuss and finalize budget proposals in consultation with key stakeholders from various sectors. The initiative was part of a broader effort to formulate comprehensive recommendations that can contribute to economic stability and national growth.

By engaging business leaders, economists, and representatives from trade and industry bodies.

The committee seeks to ensure that the proposed measures were aligned with on-ground realities and support sustainable development.

Saif-ur-Rehman emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement in the policy making process, particularly in crafting tax policies that were transparent, equitable, and conducive to growth.

He noted that this initiative reflects the FTO’s commitment to promoting a business-friendly environment while reinforcing efforts to strengthen the national economy.

The outcomes of this consultative session were expected to play a key role in shaping the forthcoming federal budget.

