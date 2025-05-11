FTO Coordinator Felicitates Armed Forces On Historic Victory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for delivering a resounding defeat to the enemy.
In a statement issued here, he said the entire nation stands firmly united behind its brave military, which has once again showcased its unmatched professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to defending the sovereignty of the motherland.
He lauded the immense sacrifices made by the armed forces and reaffirmed the business community’s steadfast support for national defense. “A strong military is the cornerstone of peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said, emphasizing that a secure Pakistan paves the way for sustainable economic growth and investor confidence.
