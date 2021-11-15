FTO counter inaugurated at JIAP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah on Monday inaugurated the FTO counter at international arrival area of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP), Karachi.

The facilitation desk would provide services to the taxpayers and help them in resolving their customs and tax-related issues"The establishment of the FTO counter comes in compliance with the special directives of the DG PCAA," Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a tweet.