UrduPoint.com

FTO Desk To Be Set At RCCI To Resolve Business Community Issues: Dr Asif Jah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:02 PM

FTO desk to be set at RCCI to resolve business community issues: Dr Asif Jah

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, on Monday said that the FTO desk would be set up at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) office while two members from the chamber would be given representation in the advisory board

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, on Monday said that the FTO desk would be set up at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) office while two members from the chamber would be given representation in the advisory board.

Addressing an awareness session titled "Rectifying Tax network", he said that FTO had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to rectify the maladministration at customs check posts.

He said that multiple complaints were filed regarding harassment leading to corruption at various Customs check-posts across the country while unnecessary checking of duty paid goods was causing hindrance and delay in the smooth flow of duty/taxes paid goods which were contrary to the government" s policy of creating ease in doing business.

On the direction of the Prime Minister(PM) Imran Khan, Dr Asif Jah said that a mobile app would be launched soon to address the complaints faster along with better documentation, adding "he will fulfill the responsibility given to him by the PM".

Earlier, RCCI President Nadeem A. Rauf gave a briefing to the FTO about RCCI programmes.

He said that Dr Asif's visit to the Chamber along the FBR and Customs teams would help resolve the problems of the business community.

"This is a reflection of the strong partnership between the business community and the FBR, and the announcement of the establishment of FTO Desk in the Chamber is laudable," he added.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, Chief Collector Ahmad Raza also spoke on the occasion, noted the complaints, and passed the direction on the spot.

Collector Customs Junaid Jalil Khan, Advisor Customs Dr Arsalan Sabktagin, Advisor IT Ms Mehbooba Razzaq, Commissioner withholding Zone Ms Nazia Zeb Ali, Commissioner City Zone Ms Farhat Qayyum, Commissioner Cantt Zone Abbas Ahmed Mir and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Business Mobile Visit Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Joint Election Commissioner reviews process of vot ..

Joint Election Commissioner reviews process of voters verification

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka make solid start against Windies after r ..

Sri Lanka make solid start against Windies after rain

2 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits

Expo 2020 Dubai receives 4.8 million visits

2 minutes ago
 Annual district bar association Hyderabad election ..

Annual district bar association Hyderabad elections to be held on Dec 24

2 minutes ago
 Two held on violation of marriage laws

Two held on violation of marriage laws

6 minutes ago
 Pfizer Creates DNA Template for Work on Omicron-Sp ..

Pfizer Creates DNA Template for Work on Omicron-Specific Vaccine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.