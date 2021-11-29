FTO desk to be set at RCCI to resolve business community issues: Dr Asif Jah

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, on Monday said that the FTO desk would be set up at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) office while two members from the chamber would be given representation in the advisory board

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, on Monday said that the FTO desk would be set up at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) office while two members from the chamber would be given representation in the advisory board.

Addressing an awareness session titled "Rectifying Tax network", he said that FTO had directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to rectify the maladministration at customs check posts.

He said that multiple complaints were filed regarding harassment leading to corruption at various Customs check-posts across the country while unnecessary checking of duty paid goods was causing hindrance and delay in the smooth flow of duty/taxes paid goods which were contrary to the government" s policy of creating ease in doing business.

On the direction of the Prime Minister(PM) Imran Khan, Dr Asif Jah said that a mobile app would be launched soon to address the complaints faster along with better documentation, adding "he will fulfill the responsibility given to him by the PM".

Earlier, RCCI President Nadeem A. Rauf gave a briefing to the FTO about RCCI programmes.

He said that Dr Asif's visit to the Chamber along the FBR and Customs teams would help resolve the problems of the business community.

"This is a reflection of the strong partnership between the business community and the FBR, and the announcement of the establishment of FTO Desk in the Chamber is laudable," he added.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Dr Khalid Mahmood Lodhi, Chief Collector Ahmad Raza also spoke on the occasion, noted the complaints, and passed the direction on the spot.

Collector Customs Junaid Jalil Khan, Advisor Customs Dr Arsalan Sabktagin, Advisor IT Ms Mehbooba Razzaq, Commissioner withholding Zone Ms Nazia Zeb Ali, Commissioner City Zone Ms Farhat Qayyum, Commissioner Cantt Zone Abbas Ahmed Mir and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran were also present on the occasion.