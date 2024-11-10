Open Menu

FTO Detects Rs 529bn Sales Tax Fraud

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM

FTO detects Rs 529bn sales tax fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat has detected a significant tax fraud involving approximately Rs. 529 billion in sales tax.

It was disclosed by Dr Waqar Ch Arain, Advisor to the FTO, during an awareness session with business community, here on Sunday.

He said the scam was brought to the notice of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah who deputed Almas Ali Jovinda, Advisor Legal for thorough investigation which revealed startling disclosures.

According to concrete evidence, certain FBR officials allegedly collaborated with fraudulent companies to manipulate tax records, paving the way to receive unwarranted tax refunds. The fraudulent practices reportedly involved falsifying invoices, inflating input taxes, and issuing refunds for sales that never occurred.

These tactics facilitated for an extensive siphoning of public funds under the guise of legitimate tax refunds.

Almas Ali Jovinda investigation sheds light on deep-rooted issues within the tax collection system, which have long enabled such scams. The report points out a lack of stringent oversight and effective auditing processes that allowed this fraud to persist over time.

Following this revelation, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, has recommended FBR Chairman for an inquiry into the matter for taking strict action against those involved. The scandal underscores the need for reform in Pakistan’s tax administration system to restore public confidence and prevent future financial misconduct.

Related Topics

Pakistan Scandal Business Sunday FBR Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

22 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

22 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

22 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

1 day ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan