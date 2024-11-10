FTO Detects Rs 529bn Sales Tax Fraud
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat has detected a significant tax fraud involving approximately Rs. 529 billion in sales tax.
It was disclosed by Dr Waqar Ch Arain, Advisor to the FTO, during an awareness session with business community, here on Sunday.
He said the scam was brought to the notice of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah who deputed Almas Ali Jovinda, Advisor Legal for thorough investigation which revealed startling disclosures.
According to concrete evidence, certain FBR officials allegedly collaborated with fraudulent companies to manipulate tax records, paving the way to receive unwarranted tax refunds. The fraudulent practices reportedly involved falsifying invoices, inflating input taxes, and issuing refunds for sales that never occurred.
These tactics facilitated for an extensive siphoning of public funds under the guise of legitimate tax refunds.
Almas Ali Jovinda investigation sheds light on deep-rooted issues within the tax collection system, which have long enabled such scams. The report points out a lack of stringent oversight and effective auditing processes that allowed this fraud to persist over time.
Following this revelation, FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, has recommended FBR Chairman for an inquiry into the matter for taking strict action against those involved. The scandal underscores the need for reform in Pakistan’s tax administration system to restore public confidence and prevent future financial misconduct.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 arrested on gang-rape charges2 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan, Interior Minister take stock of security situation post Quetta Railway Station attac ..11 minutes ago
-
PR CEO admits security lapse in Quetta railway station tragedy21 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary Information & Culture visited Punjab Pavilion31 minutes ago
-
2nd phase of Raiwind Ijtema ends with special prayer31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan cricket team on winning ODI series against Australia31 minutes ago
-
SU announces results of pre-entry test conducted for admissions in LLM31 minutes ago
-
Punjab to install air purifiers in commercial areas31 minutes ago
-
Proper utilization of KP natural resources to bring revolutionary change: Sadozai31 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Karak road accident31 minutes ago
-
Humayun removes Timergara Jail officers over prisoners’ complaints31 minutes ago
-
530 surgeries done under CM Children’s Heart Surgery programme41 minutes ago