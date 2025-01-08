Open Menu

FTO Disposes Of 9000 Complaints, Decide Cases In 60 Days: Adviser Incharge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Adviser Incharge, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Sardar Ali Khawaja on Wednesday said his organization has been mandated to take swift action against maladministration of the employees of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), and has disposed of 9000 complaints out of 13,200.

Addressing a press conference about the role, functions and mandate of FTO, Sardar Ali Khawaja said that FTO has the power to decide complaints against maladministration of employees of Federal Tax Departments including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty and Customs and it's over 90 percent judgement were implemented.

He said that online complaints could also be registered by the taxpayers against illegal tax recoveries, unnecessary tax notices, errors in refunds, rebates or duty drawbacks by FBR, misuse of power, inattentive or discriminatory behavior by the officials.

He said FTO has the authority to take up the issue of non- implementation of its decision with high-ups of these departments, and that action could be taken against the concerned officials under E&D rules.

“We cannot leave a case incompleted after submission of genuine complaints before making its detailed investigation and later take it to its logical conclusion in maximum sixty days,” Sardar Ali Khawaja said, adding appeals against decision of FTO could only be filed before the President of Pakistan.

Established in 2000, he said FTO ensure that rights of taxpayers are protected besides providing fast and free resolutions for any grievances arising from the inefficiency and maladministration of the employees of Federal Board of Revenue and Federal Tax functionaries.

The adviser Incharge FTO said that refund claims to the tune of billions of rupees were decided and payment due were ensured. He also referred to the organization’s achievements such as immediate resolution of complaints through information dispute resolution, recommendations made for improvement of tax system, protection of taxpayers and complainants against retaliation by tax functionaries and robust awareness campaign for education of taxpayers ensured.

Sardar Ali Khawaja said that FTO services are free of cost and complainants could plead their cases in person.

He said that today’s press conference was a part of FTO’s awareness campaigns to inform and educate taxpayers about their rights and build their confidence.

