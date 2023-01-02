FTO disposes off 6034 complaints in outgoing year 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The office of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) under the leadership of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has achieved a record disposal of 6034 complaints in the outgoing year 2022.

"FTO office received 6959 complaints out of which 6034 have been disposed of, as compared to year 2021, wherein 3371 complaints were received, out of which 2868 have been disposed of," shared Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, a prominent businessman of Khyber Pakhtukhwa serving as Honorary Media Coordinator of FTO.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi said being a former Senior Tax Officer, Dr. Asif Jah has a vast experience of tax matters and has resorted to maximum utilization of Section 33 of the FTO Ordinance, 2000, regarding informal resolution of disputes.

The FTO Office had its presence in seven cities when he took over last year on 29th September, 2021 and is expanded in year 2022 to other five cities, including Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, Abbottabad and Hub to provide speedy justice to the aggrieved taxpayers at their doorstep.

The FTO has appointed 34 leading businessmen as honourary advisors after selecting them from various chambers of commerce and industry to facilitate aggrieved taxpayers in filing the complaints to the office of FTO, Zia added.

Sharing objectives of FTO, Zia said the department aim is to resolve tax matters of the aggrieved taxpayers on priority basis in a transparent, swift and cost free manner within the shortest possible time span.

To achieve these objectives, the FTO has introduced an open door policy, quick disposal, merit based relief, awareness campaign (87 Sessions), advisory committee revamping (47 new Members added), creation of Overseas Pakistanis Grievance Redressal Cell, special research studies conducted, translation of FTO Ordinance, 2000, in urdu and launching of Monthly Newsletter, he added.

About working, he said no fee is charged against filing of complaint, and a complainant can file his complaint in written form or through what's app, on webpage or on mobile app of the FTO office.

The status of the pending complaint could be checked by the Complainant by dialing 9386. Inexpensive justice is the sole and cardinal objective of the office of the FTO.

FTO enjoys the stature of Supreme Court Judge and he can award six months punishment against defiance charges or on charges of contempt of court law.

Only the Hon'ble President of Pakistan is empowered to hear appeal against FTO's decision.

FTO has decided in recent past that FBR should not deduct tax on the income of daily wagers and contract employees, falling below the minimum threshold of taxable income.

Similarly, FTO had ordered return of sales tax difference in booking and delivery of Suzuki cars to their purchasers, benefiting as ten thousand customers of Suzuki Motors due to this landmark decision, Zia concludes.