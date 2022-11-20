UrduPoint.com

FTO Establishes Special Cell For Overseas Pakistanis To Address Their Tax Related Issues:: Meher Kashif Younis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 04:30 PM

FTO establishes special cell for overseas Pakistanis to address their tax related issues:: Meher Kashif Younis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Coordinatior to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday disclosed that a special cell had been established for overseas Pakistanis at FTO office to address their tax-related grievances on top priority as remarkable numbers of Pakistanis living abroad were sending over $31 billion remittances annually.

Speaking at an awareness session with industrialists and traders at FTO office for quick redressal of tax-related grievances, he said, FTO received a number of complaints from overseas Pakistanis for double deduction of tax on their assets being received here and bearing ordeal of unable to upload refund application on FBR portal. He said now the aggrieved overseas Pakistanis can get their legitimate issues resolved promptly through a cell headed by Legal Advisor Almas Ali Javinda.

He said FTO disposed off over 5000 tax complaints in first ten months of the Calendar year which is a record in history and the work on the remaining 500 pending complaints is in process. He said FTO is the only lawful entity in the world where complaints sent through a portal, mobile app,WhatsApp, email, in person, fax, written are processed free of cost on same day and disposed off within maximum 40 day while some of them are resolved same day by one call to the concerned department pointing out flaws.

Meher Kashif Younis said low paid staff of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation has been exempted from tax deduction by the FTO. He said low paid ptv employees complained for deduction of 20 percent tax every month from their salaries ranged from Rs 36000 to Rs 4500 which FTO held unjustified and got refunded entire tax deductions.

He said FTO always holds business community and tax payers in high esteem as they are backbone of economy and contributes a lot in strengthening national economy.He said a number of senior business leaders enjoying good integrity from chambers have also been engaged in a capacity of honorary Advisors and coordinators to promote liaison and facilitate tax payers.He said " we are lucky having such a Allah fearing FTO who is all the time available to rescue the tax payers from high handed ness of tax authorities". He said on the other hand, all tax payers are duty bound to pay their liabilities on time as affairs of state are governed with tax collection.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Mobile Same Sunday FBR All From Top WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

7 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

21 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

23 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

23 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.