FTO establishes special helpdesk to facilitate taxpayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has established “Taxpayer Facilitation Helpdesk”

at its headquarters in collaboration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Advisor to FTO Dr Waqar Ch Arain here on Tuesday in an awareness session with the

business community said the FTO had launched a Facilitation Desk at its headquarters to

assist taxpayers in hardships with filing of returns.

This initiative, aimed at easing the tax return process, comes as the deadline for filing has been extended to October 14.

He informed the participants that this result oriented initiative will assist taxpayers with issues such as password retrieval and other issues with tax return filing on the FBR website.

Trained FBR officials will be available to offer hands-on support to tax filers.

Please note that queries will only be addressed in person at the FTO Secretariat in Islamabad—no assistance will be provided via phone calls. The FTO encourages all taxpayers to visit the desk for any filing assistance.

Dr Waqar said the FTO secretariat remained committed to facilitating taxpayers and looked forward to resolving their tax related issues.