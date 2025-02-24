Open Menu

FTO Expresses Sorrow Over Death Of Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

FTO expresses sorrow over death of advisor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Abdul Rehman Dogar, Advisor to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) regional office Lahore, passed away on Monday after a protracted illness.

Despite dialysis treatment, he was performing duties with his strong willpower and conducting hearings of complaints regularly. FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, in his message on Monday, expressed deep sorrow over the untimely loss, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved family endure this irreparable loss with patience and resilience.

Advisors Dr Waqar Ch Arain and Almas Ali Jovinda said Abdul Rehman Dogar was known for his dedication and contributions to the FTO, and his passing is a significant loss to the organization. Colleagues and friends remember him as a committed professional and a compassionate individual who will be deeply missed.

