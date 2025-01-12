Open Menu

FTO Issues Rs 21 Bln In Refunds For Taxpayers In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM

FTO issues Rs 21 bln in refunds for taxpayers in 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah after completing the prescribed process, successfully issued refunds totaling Rs 21 billion to aggrieved taxpayers in 2024, all within the ambit of the law.

Addressing an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday, Coordinator to FTO Muhammad Farhan Munir stated that numerous refund complaints received nationwide during the period under review were processed according to the law, and orders for refunds were issued promptly. He emphasized that the business community had shown full confidence in the FTO’s performance, particularly in the timely resolution of their genuine grievances.

Farhan Munir revealed that 66.55 percent more complaints were filed last year compared to previous years, with an impressive 95.96 percent of them being resolved by providing lawful relief to the complainants. He assured aggrieved taxpayers, importers, and exporters that they could approach any regional FTO office or directly file complaints through various channels—email, fax, post, website, or whatsapp -which would be processed within 24 hours.

On the other hand, Farhan Munir urged participants to pay their Federal board of Revenue (FBR) taxes on time to help ensure the smooth running of state affairs. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the welfare of the business community and its continuous efforts to create an environment conducive to ease of doing business, offering a range of unprecedented incentives for economic growth.

He also announced that the FTO would visit Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Government College University Faisalabad in the coming months, followed by a visit to the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry next month, at the invitation of FTO Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman. These visits aimed to engage with traders in South Punjab.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Faisalabad Business Punjab Visit Chamber Sunday GCUF FBR Commerce Post All Government Industry WhatsApp Billion

Recent Stories

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

28 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

2 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

2 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

3 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

5 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead globa ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy

13 hours ago
 India to ease work permits for foreigners investin ..

India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries

14 hours ago
 American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met ..

American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..

14 hours ago
 Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

15 hours ago
 Zack King: Success in content creation magical jou ..

Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan