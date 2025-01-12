FTO Issues Rs 21 Bln In Refunds For Taxpayers In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah after completing the prescribed process, successfully issued refunds totaling Rs 21 billion to aggrieved taxpayers in 2024, all within the ambit of the law.
Addressing an awareness session with the business community here on Sunday, Coordinator to FTO Muhammad Farhan Munir stated that numerous refund complaints received nationwide during the period under review were processed according to the law, and orders for refunds were issued promptly. He emphasized that the business community had shown full confidence in the FTO’s performance, particularly in the timely resolution of their genuine grievances.
Farhan Munir revealed that 66.55 percent more complaints were filed last year compared to previous years, with an impressive 95.96 percent of them being resolved by providing lawful relief to the complainants. He assured aggrieved taxpayers, importers, and exporters that they could approach any regional FTO office or directly file complaints through various channels—email, fax, post, website, or whatsapp -which would be processed within 24 hours.
On the other hand, Farhan Munir urged participants to pay their Federal board of Revenue (FBR) taxes on time to help ensure the smooth running of state affairs. He highlighted the government’s commitment to the welfare of the business community and its continuous efforts to create an environment conducive to ease of doing business, offering a range of unprecedented incentives for economic growth.
He also announced that the FTO would visit Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Government College University Faisalabad in the coming months, followed by a visit to the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry next month, at the invitation of FTO Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman. These visits aimed to engage with traders in South Punjab.
Recent Stories
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO issues Rs 21 bln in refunds for taxpayers in 20243 minutes ago
-
FPCCI delegation's visit to Bangladesh set to boost trade relations3 minutes ago
-
AI technologies contribution to economic development highlighted13 minutes ago
-
Rs 698m being spent on revamping of 34 BHUs, 4 RHCs in Lodhran23 minutes ago
-
Cop injured by suspects23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews sports complex construction in Kharian33 minutes ago
-
Profiteers, dead chicken sellers booked43 minutes ago
-
Kalam Jeep Rally to promote adventure tourism in KP1 hour ago
-
Suspect of human trafficking held1 hour ago
-
Verification process completed under Transfer of Livestock Assets project in Lodhran2 hours ago
-
Dolphin officer dismissed over bribery allegation2 hours ago
-
Naqvi pays homage to martyred traffic police personnel2 hours ago