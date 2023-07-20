Open Menu

FTO Launches Helpline To Address Taxpayer Grievances Countrywide

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah on Thursday launched a helpline to guide, facilitate and address the genuine grievances of the aggrieved taxpayers without loss of time especially the business community on top priority across the country.

Addressing the orientation and awareness session of the business community Coordinator to FTO Meher Kashif Younis and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House, said "The FTO has been endeavoring for redressing grievances of the aggrieved tax-payers in the wake of maladministration of the tax functionaries of Federal board of Revenue (FBR)." "The helpline will fully ensure uninterrupted speedy and free-of-cost relief to the aggrieved taxpayers, In this regard, the FTO has launched a public awareness campaign to reach out the existing and prospective taxpayers for building their confidence to fulfill their national obligation by paying due taxes timely in national exchequer.

" He said, "The FTO secretariat has developed and launched CMIS software for the convenience of taxpayers. Communication with the complainants through short code SMS service has also been initiated." He said, "Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approved the mobile short code 9386 and also developed a monitoring dashboard aided with graphical representations of data for the FTO to monitor daily progress in CMIS." "The developed Android mobile application is available on Google Play Store."Meher Kashif Younis said, "FTO has also taken another initiative to facilitate the aggrieved taxpayers and resolve their grievances on the FTO Helpline which will guide the taxpayers about the type of complaints the FTO office deals with and how to lodge complaints through the FTO website from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm from Monday to Friday.The helpline No is 051-9212426."

