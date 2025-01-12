Open Menu

FTO Multan Office Resolves 1347 Complaints Of Taxpayers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 02:30 PM

FTO Multan office resolves 1347 complaints of taxpayers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Multan Office demonstrated outstanding performance in 2024 by resolving 1,347 complaints out of total 1440, and thus achieved a resolution rate of 93.5%.

The advisor incharge Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Multan, Dr. Khalil Ahmed, while briefing on the overall performance of the year, highlighted significant achievements at the national and regional levels here.

Across the country, the FTO received a record-breaking 13,506 complaints during the year, which was the highest number in its history. Of these, 12,914 complaints were resolved, constituting 95.6% of the total. Additionally, 1,540 informal complaints were received and addressed during the year. In Multan, he added that FTO addressed 1347 complaints out of 1,440 received, providing substantial relief to complainants.

The institution also took 32 suo motu actions, offering widespread relief to affected individuals.

Dr. Khalil Ahmed shared that 143 reference cases were received nationwide and resolved promptly. A good number of low-salaried employees and folk artists were given relief through the correction of tax issues. Teachers were also granted significant tax exemptions during the year. In comparison, the Multan office had received 828 complaints in 2023, of which 815 were resolved. The consistent increase in complaint resolution highlights the effectiveness of the FTO's efforts to ensure taxpayer relief. "The FTO is committed to providing timely and efficient solutions, especially to those with limited resources," Dr. Khalil Ahmed emphasized. He added that citizen could file complaints through portal or by simple application.

