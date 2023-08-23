Open Menu

FTO Reconstitutes Advisory Committee, Zia Sarhadi Selected For Third Time

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FTO reconstitutes Advisory Committee, Zia Sarhadi selected for third time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Prominent businessman and President Frontier Custom Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been nominated for the third time as member Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for the year 2023-24.

According to a notification issued on August 21, 2023, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has reconstituted Advisory Committee by selecting 22 persons as its members.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who also holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) was first selected as member of advisory committee of FTO in the year 2020-21.

However, due to his meritorious services and dedication to resolving issues of the business community of the country, Zia was reselected consecutively for the third time.

Meanwhile, Zia Sarhadi in a press statement issued here on Wednesday, thanked Dr. Asif Mahmood Jan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) for reposing confidence in him and held out assurance of complete cooperation and utilization of his abilities for betterment of FTO's working.

Presently the FTO's advisory committee has 22 members and its Chairman can co-opt any person as member for the assistance of the committee.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber Zia-ul-Haq August Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to ..

Guided by Sharjah Ruler, SCC continues efforts to serve people

19 minutes ago
 NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tari ..

NEPRA Okays Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

32 minutes ago
 Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-Aug ..

Emirates flies over 14 million passengers June-August

34 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Ga ..

Dubai Sports Council launches &#039;Summer Team Games Tournament&#039;

49 minutes ago
 Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exce ..

Third Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction achieves exceptional results

49 minutes ago
 COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change ..

COP28 affirms Arab role in tackling climate change: Expert

2 hours ago
Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extrem ..

Pakistan will not surrender radicalization, extremism: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punit ..

UAE President issues law on Abu Dhabi&#039;s punitive, correctional establishmen ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs launches social initiative for labor ..

Dubai Customs launches social initiative for laborers

3 hours ago
 GCC revealed as top export and re-export market fo ..

GCC revealed as top export and re-export market for Dubai Chamber of Commerce me ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate c ..

Caretaker govt, IMF discuss strategy to mitigate circular debt in gas sector

3 hours ago
 Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China ..

Geostrategic collaboration Exploring the Pak-China-Iran Nexus.Trilateral command ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan