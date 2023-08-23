FTO reconstitutes Advisory Committee, Zia Sarhadi selected for third time

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Prominent businessman and President Frontier Custom Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been nominated for the third time as member Advisory Committee of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) for the year 2023-24.

According to a notification issued on August 21, 2023, Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has reconstituted Advisory Committee by selecting 22 persons as its members.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who also holds the office of Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) was first selected as member of advisory committee of FTO in the year 2020-21.

However, due to his meritorious services and dedication to resolving issues of the business community of the country, Zia was reselected consecutively for the third time.

Meanwhile, Zia Sarhadi in a press statement issued here on Wednesday, thanked Dr. Asif Mahmood Jan (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) for reposing confidence in him and held out assurance of complete cooperation and utilization of his abilities for betterment of FTO's working.

Presently the FTO's advisory committee has 22 members and its Chairman can co-opt any person as member for the assistance of the committee.