FTO resolve over five thousand taxpayer complaints in ten months

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mahmood Jah Tuesday said that more than five thousand taxpayer complaints had been settled in ten months.

He was addressing the cheques distribution ceremony of excess sales tax refund payment to the taxpayers in Suzuki car cases in light of FTO's decision by the Federal Tax Ombudsman at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) office.

Asif said that complaints could be submitted to FTO online, via Whatsapp and on plain paper.

There was a 17 percent tax on the booking of Suzuki cars, which was later reduced to 12 percent by the government; the customers who paid more than five percent tax were a considerable amount which had been refunded to them, he added.

Asif said that 81 FBR appeals against the FTO decision were dismissed by the President, adding on the complaints of vehicle owners, the FTO returned five percent more tax to the owners.

Earlier, group leader RCCI Sohail Altaf lauded the role of Asif Jah played for the business community as a federal ombudsman.

President Saqib Rafiq, Group Leader Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Faisal Shehzad, Small Chamber President Tariq Jadoon, President Women Chamber Riffat Shaheen, former president Zahid Latif Khan, executive members, and chamber members were also present on the occasion.