FTO resolved 95.6pc complaints in 2024: Coordinator

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman said on Sunday that FTO Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has set a new national record by resolving 95.6 percent of complaints filed in 2024 besides providing relief to major chunks of aggrieved tax payers across the country.

Speaking here at an awareness session with the business community, Saif Ur Rehman shared that a total of 13,506 complaints were lodged with regional FTO offices in 2024. Of these, a remarkable 12,914 were successfully resolved, marking the highest disposal rate in the 41-year history of the FTO, which was established in 1983. He attributed this success to strong governance and efficient complaint handling at all levels.

Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that the FTO’s focus has always been on providing relief, particularly for lower-income groups.

He noted that the FTO Secretariat took steps to ensure proper taxation for low-paid employees and extended relief to thousands of folk artists by addressing issues related to withholding taxes. Additionally, tax rebates were granted to many teachers in response to complaints filed during the year.

He further elaborated that the FTO also encouraged informal resolution of complaints for underprivileged individuals, resolving 1,540 informal complaints. Moreover, 143 formal references were processed and disposed of efficiently. Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah also took 32 suo motu notices last year, granting relief to numerous individuals and complainants.