Open Menu

FTO Resolving Taxpayer Complaints In Record 34 Days: Saif Ur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FTO resolving taxpayer complaints in record 34 days: Saif Ur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman revealed on Sunday that, for the first time in the country’s history, taxpayer complaints are being resolved within a record 34 days under the leadership of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, ensuring swift and cost-free justice at the taxpayers’ doorstep.

Talking at an awareness session with the business community here, Saif Ur Rehman said this milestone reflects the FTO’s unwavering commitment to delivering justice with dignity, efficiency, and impartiality.

He added that complaints are registered the same day and reports are immediately sought from the relevant departments. Both parties are given equal opportunities to present their arguments, and decisions are made purely on merit, in accordance with the law and ground realities.

Urging taxpayers to fulfill their obligations responsibly, Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that timely payment of taxes is essential for smooth governance and national development. He also lauded the business community for expressing full confidence in the FTO’s performance and reforms.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exh ..

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition to kick off August 30

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Judicial Council–UOS agreement

21 minutes ago
 Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito d ..

Isaac del Toro, Juan Ayuso place 1-2 at Circuito de Getxo

21 minutes ago
 Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors ..

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem addresses relationship rumors with Bilal Abbas for first t5i ..

47 minutes ago
 General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima b ..

General Women’s Union continues 'Suqia, Fatima bint Mubarak' initiative

51 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

CBUAE issues 2024 Financial Stability Report

51 minutes ago
KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 poin ..

KSE-100 index touches record-breaking 142,174 points on first day of business we ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch re ..

World Governments Summit, FTI Consulting launch report on government efficiency

1 hour ago
 Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incurs ..

Israeli Minister Ben-Gvir leads provocative incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compou ..

2 hours ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationshi ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies rumors of past relationships with Virat Kohli, Abdul Raz ..

2 hours ago
 Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vacc ..

Australia develops world-first foot and mouth vaccine to protect livestock

2 hours ago
 Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

Türkiye's inflation falls to 33.52% in July 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan