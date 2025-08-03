FTO Resolving Taxpayer Complaints In Record 34 Days: Saif Ur Rehman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman revealed on Sunday that, for the first time in the country’s history, taxpayer complaints are being resolved within a record 34 days under the leadership of Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, ensuring swift and cost-free justice at the taxpayers’ doorstep.
Talking at an awareness session with the business community here, Saif Ur Rehman said this milestone reflects the FTO’s unwavering commitment to delivering justice with dignity, efficiency, and impartiality.
He added that complaints are registered the same day and reports are immediately sought from the relevant departments. Both parties are given equal opportunities to present their arguments, and decisions are made purely on merit, in accordance with the law and ground realities.
Urging taxpayers to fulfill their obligations responsibly, Saif Ur Rehman emphasized that timely payment of taxes is essential for smooth governance and national development. He also lauded the business community for expressing full confidence in the FTO’s performance and reforms.
