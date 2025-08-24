FTO Sets Record By Disposing 44,370 Complaints In 4 Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, Sitara-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz,
has set a new national record by resolving 44,370 complaints out of a total of 50,903 filed
in just four years.
This achievement surpasses the performance of last two decades, during which 37,118
complaints were filed in total.
Addressing an awareness session with the business community on Sunday, FTO Coordinator
Saifur Rehman said it was another landmark that 98 percent of FTO’s decisions were implemented
by the FBR, following the rejection of appeals by the President of Pakistan. He noted that
under Dr Jah’s leadership, the complaint redressal system became more efficient and
accessible to the public through simplified procedures and prompt responses.
He added that all chambers, trade bodies, and associations, including women’s chambers,
were engaged, while hundreds of awareness sessions and university-level seminars were
held to ensure prompt resolution of genuine tax-related grievances within an average of 34 days.
The Coordinator said that FTO’s dynamic approach encouraged taxpayers to seek justice
with confidence against maladministration and harassment in tax matters. By setting this
national record, Dr. Jah has reinforced accountability, improved taxpayer facilitation,
and strengthened public trust in tax reforms.
He concluded that Dr Asif Mahmood Jah’s tenure would be remembered as a golden
chapter in the history of the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office.
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
