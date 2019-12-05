UrduPoint.com
FTO Suggest To Impose Tax On Cigarette Manufactured In Kashmir

Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:34 PM

FTO suggest to impose tax on cigarette manufactured in Kashmir

Federal Tax Ombudsman has suggested Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to impose tax on the cigarette manufactured in Azad Jammu Kashmir and sold in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Federal Tax Ombudsman has suggested Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to impose tax on the cigarette manufactured in Azad Jammu Kashmir and sold in Pakistan.FTO further recommended FBR to devise a strategy with Azad Kashmir government for tax collection, the supply of cigarette all over the country, clearance record and electronic system for data collection.

