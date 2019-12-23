FTO takes suo moto against FBR officer involved in fake tax refund

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) took a suo moto notice against Federal Bureau Revenue (FBR) Officer involved in fake tax fund during 2011-14 and directed FBR to take disciplinary action against these officers.According to details, M/S Cresent Adesons international availed tax refund of Rs 46.916m, M/S AZ Co Rs7.5m, M/S Silicon international Rs5.4m, and M/S M Hareek Traders Rs4.12m with connivance of corrupt officers of FBR.According to FTO report, red alert issued to concerned field formations, but no action was taken against the culprits involved in the mega corruption and bankers who opened their accounts.

Directorate General and Islamabad black listed the involved FBR officers which was insufficient, as no action was taken to refund the looted amount to national exchequer.A network was involved in this corruption process, the RTO directed to take stern action against the involved team and give them exemplary punishment.