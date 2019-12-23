UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FTO Takes Suo Moto Against FBR Officer Involved In Fake Tax Refund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:06 PM

FTO takes suo moto against FBR officer involved in fake tax refund

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) took a suo moto notice against Federal Bureau Revenue (FBR) Officer involved in fake tax fund during 2011-14 and directed FBR to take disciplinary action against these officers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) took a suo moto notice against Federal Bureau Revenue (FBR) Officer involved in fake tax fund during 2011-14 and directed FBR to take disciplinary action against these officers.According to details, M/S Cresent Adesons international availed tax refund of Rs 46.916m, M/S AZ Co Rs7.5m, M/S Silicon international Rs5.4m, and M/S M Hareek Traders Rs4.12m with connivance of corrupt officers of FBR.According to FTO report, red alert issued to concerned field formations, but no action was taken against the culprits involved in the mega corruption and bankers who opened their accounts.

Directorate General and Islamabad black listed the involved FBR officers which was insufficient, as no action was taken to refund the looted amount to national exchequer.A network was involved in this corruption process, the RTO directed to take stern action against the involved team and give them exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Alert December FBR 2019

Recent Stories

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

8 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

4 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

4 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

4 minutes ago

Estimated 57 corruption inquiries of CDA top offic ..

4 minutes ago

Masood urges UN to take notice of India's aggressi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.