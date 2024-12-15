Open Menu

FTO To Chair Regional Advisory Committee Meeting On 18th

Published December 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has convened a high-level meeting of the Regional Advisory Committee on December 18.

Speaking here on Sunday to an awareness session with business community, FTO Advisor Dr Waqar Ch Arain said the purpose of the meeting here is to gather suggestions from stakeholders for further improving the working of the FTO Secretariat, particularly in addressing tax-related grievances of taxpayers in a timely and effective manner.

He said the Regional Advisory Committee includes representatives from elected trade bodies of chambers, tax experts led by Mian Faiz Bukhsh, legal professionals led by Mian Azhar Shoukat and other key stakeholders. Their feedback will play a vital role in identifying areas for reform and recommending actionable measures to enhance service delivery.

Coordinator to FTO Saif Ur Rehman on this occasion said the FTO Secretariat remains committed to ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in resolving taxpayers’ genuine complaints against tax collectors.

By prioritizing stakeholder input, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah aims to strengthen the institution's capacity to address issues swiftly and reinforce public trust in the tax grievance redress mechanism.

Another FTO coordinator Muhammad Farhan Munir sharing views with participants said Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah always emphasised that addressing taxpayer grievances is a top priority, and the recommendations emerging from the meeting will help streamline processes and reduce delays. He reaffirmed his commitment to providing relief to aggrieved taxpayers while promoting a taxpayer-friendly environment. The meeting will further enhance foster constructive dialogue and contribute to ongoing efforts for institutional

improvement.

Legal Advisor Almas Ali Jovinda will give a briefing on overall performance of the FTO secretariat for the current year while all advisors of regional offices and senior officials of incoming tax and customs will also participate and respond to the questions of stakeholders.

