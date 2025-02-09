Open Menu

FTO To Visit Faisalabad On Monday

Published February 09, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah will visit Faisalabad on Monday, February 10, to address members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) regarding tax grievances.

According to Coordinator to FTO Muhammad Farhan Munir, the visit aims to foster better understanding and cooperation between taxpayers and tax authorities, ensuring a more efficient and transparent tax system.

En route to Faisalabad, Dr. Jah will make a brief two-hour stop in Hafizabad to meet local businessmen and stakeholders, discussing regional tax-related challenges.

In Faisalabad, he will also meet Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam and faculty members to explore collaboration between academic institutions and the FTO’s office. Discussions will focus on promoting research and awareness of taxation policies and their economic impact.

