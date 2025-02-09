FTO To Visit Faisalabad On Monday
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah will visit Faisalabad on Monday, February 10, to address members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) regarding tax grievances.
According to Coordinator to FTO Muhammad Farhan Munir, the visit aims to foster better understanding and cooperation between taxpayers and tax authorities, ensuring a more efficient and transparent tax system.
En route to Faisalabad, Dr. Jah will make a brief two-hour stop in Hafizabad to meet local businessmen and stakeholders, discussing regional tax-related challenges.
In Faisalabad, he will also meet Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam and faculty members to explore collaboration between academic institutions and the FTO’s office. Discussions will focus on promoting research and awareness of taxation policies and their economic impact.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FTO to visit Faisalabad on Monday6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards adulterated food items16 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall to celebrate evening with Abida Parveen on Feb 2316 minutes ago
-
PU-ICET hosts recruitment event with FFC16 minutes ago
-
7 kids beggars taken into custody26 minutes ago
-
PIA's return to Europe key to tourism revival: MD PTDC36 minutes ago
-
KP to raise awareness on AI among students46 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews ongoing development projects46 minutes ago
-
PIA's return to Europe key to tourism revival: MD PTDC46 minutes ago
-
Averting economic default: A key achievement of Shehbaz Sharif’s Govt wins widespread admiration i ..46 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Bhagtanwala46 minutes ago
-
Phase-2 of Punjab CM's 'Dhi Rani' programme begins56 minutes ago