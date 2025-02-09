FTO to visit Multan, engage with business community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah will visit Multan this week to engage with the business community and address their concerns related to tax administration.

Coordinator to FTO Saifur Rehman said on Sunday that Dr.

Jah would meet members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and key stakeholders to discuss taxpayers' grievances and explore solutions for a more business-friendly tax system.

He said the FTO Secretariat had always played a crucial role in ensuring fairness and transparency in tax-related matters.

Dr. Waqar Chaudhry Advisor to the FTO, will also accompany Dr. Jah during his visit.