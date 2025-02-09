Open Menu

FTO To Visit Multan, Engage With Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FTO to visit Multan, engage with business community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah will visit Multan this week to engage with the business community and address their concerns related to tax administration.

Coordinator to FTO Saifur Rehman said on Sunday that Dr.

Jah would meet members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and key stakeholders to discuss taxpayers' grievances and explore solutions for a more business-friendly tax system.

He said the FTO Secretariat had always played a crucial role in ensuring fairness and transparency in tax-related matters.

Dr. Waqar Chaudhry Advisor to the FTO, will also accompany Dr. Jah during his visit.

Recent Stories

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

11 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificia ..

UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence

11 minutes ago
 SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers com ..

SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIB ..

Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF

53 minutes ago
 RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across D ..

RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024

53 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Di ..

UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..

53 minutes ago
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February ..

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..

53 minutes ago
 DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water c ..

DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption

54 minutes ago
 GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupatio ..

GCC strongly condemns, denounces Israeli occupation statements against Saudi Ara ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensi ..

UAE, Japan to complete negotiations on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreem ..

54 minutes ago
 Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

Africa to establish its own credit rating agency

54 minutes ago
 29 people confirmed missing after landslide in Chi ..

29 people confirmed missing after landslide in China

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan