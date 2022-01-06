FTO urged to take notice of unnecessary actions, harassment of taxpayers

Business community has complained about unnecessary actions and harassment on the pretext of floating rules, delay in release of tax-refunds/pending cases and urged the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to take notice of anti-business behaviors of relevant tax-collection institutions and authorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Business community has complained about unnecessary actions and harassment on the pretext of floating rules, delay in release of tax-refunds/pending cases and urged the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) to take notice of anti-business behaviors of relevant tax-collection institutions and authorities.

The traders said they have generously contributing to the country's economic development through paying a number of taxes so it is necessary to avoid disrespecting them during raids on business premises on the pretext of violating rules.

The businessmen demanded abolishment of double taxation and reduction in the ratio of the number of taxes. They urged the FTO to ensure maximum implementation of its decision and orders to give relief to the community.

These issues were discussed during a meeting chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad during visit of Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah here at the Chamber's House on Thursday.

Chief Collector Customs KP, Ahmad Raza Khan, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Khurshid Khan Marwat, Collector Prevention Customs Peshawar Malik Kamran Azam Rajar, Additional Collector Appraisement Customs Peshawar Shahid Jan, Collector Customs Enforcement DI Khan Irfan Wahid, Advisor FTO Islamabad Dr Arsalan Sucbetgeen, Advisor FTO Peshawar Shad Muhammad were accompanied the FTO Dr Asif Mehmood Jah.

The meeting was attended by SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan, vice president Javed Akhtar, former president/Chairman SCCI Standing Committee Income Tax, Sale Tax, Zahidullah Shinwari, PAJCCI vice president, Advisor FTO Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, former SVP of the chamber Engr Manzoor Elahi, ex-vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, executive members Ghulam Hussain, Zahoor Khan, Mujeebur Rehman, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Muhamamd Ishtiaq and FTO, FBR high officials and representatives of relevant stakeholders.

Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, addressing on the occasion said the FTO is a business and taxpayers friendly institution, which has played an important role to address grievances of the business community in a short span of time.

The FTO assured that issues of delay in refunds/pending of cases, illegal, unnecessary actions and harassment of business community on pretext violation of rules would be taken up by relevant departments and authorities and would resolve them amicably.

Furthermore, he gave assurance to the business community that their respect would remain intact at every cost, because businessmen have enormous contributions toward economic development of the country so they will be facilitated.

Dr Asif informed that FTO has established a facilitation desk on various points in the country. today, he said a facilitation desk was also inaugurated in Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport.

In light of business community recommendation, the FTO said honorary advisors would be appointed across the country which would play their due role in early redressal of taxpayers' grievances.

Our main purpose is to facilitate taxpayers and ensure speedy justice and relief, says Asif Jah. He informed that during the last four months, 1000 cases/complaints of taxpayers were disposed of, while reforms process has also been expedited in FTO.

Dr Asif Jah said more than 11 FTO offices have been established across the country, including four new offices, which recently opened in Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sargodha and Sialkot.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad while speaking on the occasion welcomed the appointment of Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah as FTO, saying that the government decision is highly admirable to appoint the right man for the right job.

He raised the issue of unnecessary actions and harassment on the pretext of floating rules, delay in release of tax-refunds/pending cases and urged the Federal Tax Ombudsman to notice the anti-business behaviors of relevant tax-collection institutions and authorities.

Zahidullah Shinwari � in his detailed speech said FTO has played a pivotal role in reddresal of complaints and grievances in a short span of time. However, he complained that implementation of FTO decisions is not very satisfactory.

The former SCCI president demanded the reviving Tax Advisory Committees, proper functioning of Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee, effective implementation on FTO decisions, abolishment of multiple audits, early release of refunds, disposing off pending cases, avoid from issues tax-notices, showcase notices on back dates, making taxpayers appeal effective.