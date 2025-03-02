FTO’s coordinator calls for active Pakistani participation in Saudi Vision 2030

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday called upon Pakistani entrepreneurs for timely seizing the vast opportunities offered under "Saudi Vision 2030."

According to a message received here today from Riyadh, he highlighted the transformative potential of Saudi Arabia's ambitious economic diversification plan, which aims to reduce the kingdom's dependence on oil and foster growth in various sectors, including tourism, technology, food including snacks of international standards and infrastructure. He urged Pakistani businessmen to actively explore partnerships and investments in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the strategic ties between the two countries. He noted that "Saudi Vision 2030" offers a unique platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, access new markets, and contribute to the economic development of either countries.

He stressed the need for proactive engagement, encouraging entrepreneurs to participate in trade exhibitions, business forums, and networking events to build lasting connections with Saudi counterparts.

Saif Ur Rehman is currently in Riyadh on a 15-days business tour along with a 10-member delegation. He also underscored the role of the Pakistani government in facilitating these opportunities, assuring entrepreneurs of continued support through policy initiatives and diplomatic efforts. By capitalizing on these initiatives Pakistani industrialists can play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations ,driving economic growth and exploring untapped potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the years to come, he added.